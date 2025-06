Evil is often portrayed as the domain of villains and outcasts, but reality tells a more unsettling story. Most acts of cruelty and harm are not committed by monsters, but by ordinary people caught in the web of everyday psychological forces. Small choices, common habits, and subtle group dynamics can gradually erode empathy and blur moral boundaries. Understanding these normal behaviors helps us see how anyone can drift into darkness, reminding us that the roots of evil are alarmingly familiar.