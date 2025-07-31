The Ocean Floor Is Moving Sideways at the Speed Your Fingernails Grow

Beneath the vast blue expanse of Earth’s oceans, the very ground is on the move. Giant slabs of rock—tectonic plates—glide sideways at a pace that rivals the growth rate of your fingernails, roughly a few centimeters per year. This slow, relentless motion has sculpted our planet’s surface for billions of years, driving the drift of continents, triggering earthquakes, and fueling volcanic eruptions.

Though nearly imperceptible from our daily perspective, this steady shifting defines our world’s geography and underpins many of its most dramatic natural events.