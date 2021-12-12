The Most Powerful Galactic Characters from the Comic Book World

There are a lot of great characters in both Marvel and DC Comics, as well as other great comic book companies. When you’re engrossed in these universes of superpowered beings, it is not a stretch to believe in aliens. It is certainly not hard to buy into powerful beings that could do harm to planets like Earth. The most powerful galactic characters have often become big threats to Earth among other planets. Meanwhile, some have saved Earth and other planets from these galactic threats. Hero or villain, the most powerful galactic characters are worthy of respect and perhaps even fear.

They could destroy people like us without much thought. The question some might wonder is: who are these powerful characters? We wanted to discuss some of them here. For our list though, we will be discussing several impressive galactic beings. However, we will be leaving out those recycled from mythologies, like Hercules. We will also be leaving out the over-the-top characters that have been used as trump cards to contain the universe. We also felt it would be good to leave out specific “Immortal Gods” that are overly powered for the sake of holding their Godly status. That said, let’s get started!

Blue Beetle (Jaime Reyes)

Species: Human/Reach

Human/Reach Enemies: Brother Eye, The Reach, Black Beetle

There have been several characters to use the “Blue Beetle” codename, with Ted Cord being one of the most important. Yet the first two to hold the name were pretty much just Earthlings who used impressive technology. Jaime Reyes, on the other hand, was different. The story of how he comes across the infamous “scarab” is different depending on the media one views. In each one though, Reyes comes across the scarab randomly. He picks it up and takes it with him, not knowing what it is. Soon after, it fuses with Reyes. This scarab is a war tool formed by The Reach, an ancient alien race of cosmic raiders.

They would be involved in a war that led to their defeat. That forced them to form advanced technology and civilizations. The “champion” of the Reach is usually the one who possesses the scarab. It was secretly formed to be part of a hive mind, with the tech taking over the host to do as it pleases. However, Jaime’s scarab is damaged just enough. That results in the scarab forming a symbiotic relationship with Reyes and NOT taking him over. Naturally, this is a problem for The Reach, so Jaime finds himself in battle with them a lot.