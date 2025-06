When most people imagine predators, they picture snarling big cats or packs of wolves on the prowl. But some of the planet’s most ruthless hunters are hiding in plain sight—tiny, patient, or even beautiful. Deadliness isn’t always about brute force; sometimes, it’s about mastering the art of the unexpected. Get ready to discover how evolution has engineered astonishing ways to hunt, stalk, and kill—none of which you’ll see coming.