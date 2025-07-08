Home Animals The Mirror Test Results: 23 Animals That Actually Recognize Themselves
The Mirror Test Results: 23 Animals That Actually Recognize Themselves

By Chuvic - July 8, 2025

Can animals recognize themselves in a mirror? The mirror test, developed by psychologist Gordon Gallup Jr. in 1970, set out to answer this very question. By observing whether an animal can identify a mark placed on its body only visible via a mirror, researchers gauge self-awareness—a trait once thought unique to humans. Few creatures pass this cognitive milestone, making the results both surprising and deeply intriguing. Which species truly see themselves? Let’s explore the remarkable findings that challenge our understanding of animal minds.

1. Chimpanzee

A curious chimpanzee gazes intently into a mirror, seemingly fascinated by its own reflection and self-recognition. | Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels

Chimpanzees were the first non-human species proven to recognize themselves in mirrors. In the original 1970 study, Gordon Gallup Jr. applied an odorless dye to chimps’ faces. When given a mirror, the chimps examined and touched the mark, clearly demonstrating self-recognition.
This breakthrough established chimpanzees as a benchmark for animal intelligence, inspiring decades of research into primate cognition. Their ability to pass the mirror test remains a reference point for comparing self-awareness across the animal kingdom. Read more

2. Bonobo

A curious bonobo examines its own reflection in a mirror, showcasing the remarkable intelligence of this primate. | Photo by Erik Karits on Pexels

Bonobos, the gentle cousins of chimpanzees, have also impressed scientists by passing the mirror test. Frans de Waal’s research shows that bonobos investigate marks on their bodies when given a mirror, suggesting they possess self-awareness similar to chimps.
Their remarkable social intelligence and empathy further demonstrate advanced cognition within great apes. These findings add to our understanding of the evolutionary roots of self-recognition. Learn more

3. Orangutan

An inquisitive orangutan gazes into a mirror, showcasing the remarkable self-recognition abilities of great apes. | Photo by Rob on Pexels

Orangutans, Asia’s only great apes, have also demonstrated mirror self-recognition. When exposed to mirrors, they display curiosity and often touch or examine marks on their faces, signaling genuine self-awareness.
Their impressive cognitive abilities are frequently compared to those of chimpanzees and bonobos, placing them among the most intelligent primates. These findings highlight the depth of orangutan intelligence and their place in the story of animal self-recognition. Source

4. Gorilla (Controversial)

A curious gorilla examines its reflection in a mirror, showcasing fascinating animal behavior during a mirror test experiment. | Photo by Guerrero De la Luz on Pexels

While most gorillas do not consistently pass the mirror test, some individuals—like the famous Koko—have shown ambiguous responses. These responses spark debate: some researchers believe gorillas’ tendency to avoid direct eye contact, a strong social norm in their species, may mask their true level of self-awareness.
As a result, gorillas occupy a controversial place in mirror test literature, with ongoing discussions about whether their behaviors reflect cognitive limits or social restraint. Discussion

5. Asian Elephant

An inquisitive elephant stands before a large mirror, curiously examining its own reflection in a display of intelligence. | Photo by Francesco Ungaro on Pexels

Asian elephants are among the few non-primates to definitively pass the mirror test. In groundbreaking studies by Diana Reiss and colleagues, elephants used their trunks to touch visible marks on their heads after observing themselves in a mirror.
This remarkable achievement points to a high level of self-awareness, likely supported by their famously large brains and complex social structures. Asian elephants’ success in these tests provides important insights into the evolution of cognition. Further reading

6. Bottlenose Dolphin

A curious dolphin examines its reflection in a mirror, showcasing the remarkable intelligence of marine mammals. | Photo by Rahul Pandit on Pexels

Bottlenose dolphins stand out as some of the only marine animals to pass the mirror test. Pioneering research by Diana Reiss revealed that these dolphins inspect and attempt to remove marks on their bodies after seeing their reflection.
Such behaviors indicate a sophisticated level of self-recognition and highlight the advanced cognitive capacities found in cetaceans. Bottlenose dolphins’ success continues to reshape how we view intelligence and self-awareness in the animal kingdom. Source

7. Killer Whale (Orca)

A curious orca glides beside a large underwater mirror, seemingly captivated by its own reflection in the glass. | Photo by marnock on Pexels

Killer whales, or orcas, have shown behaviors consistent with self-recognition during controlled experiments. Their intricate social structures, much like those of bottlenose dolphins, suggest a high degree of cognitive sophistication.
Recent research indicates that orcas may pass the mirror test, exhibiting curiosity and investigating marks on their bodies after seeing their reflection. These findings further demonstrate the remarkable intelligence present within the cetacean family. Study

8. False Killer Whale

A curious false killer whale glides near the water’s surface, reflecting a moment of self-awareness and intelligence. | Photo by aurore murguet on Pexels

False killer whales, close relatives of dolphins and orcas, have demonstrated mirror-directed behaviors suggesting self-recognition. Like their cetacean cousins, they inspect marks on their bodies when given access to mirrors.
These findings highlight the advanced cognition of false killer whales and encourage further exploration into the minds of marine mammals. See more

9. Eurasian Magpie

A curious magpie examines its own reflection in a mirror, showcasing the remarkable intelligence of this clever bird. | Photo by Quang Nguyen Vinh on Pexels

Eurasian magpies made history as the first non-mammalian species to pass the mirror test. In experiments, these birds peck at colored stickers placed on their feathers after viewing their reflection—clear evidence of self-recognition.
This discovery is remarkable, as it challenges previous assumptions about the neural structures necessary for self-awareness. The magpie’s success opens the door to new questions about cognition and consciousness in birds. Read here

10. Cleaner Wrasse Fish

A curious cleaner wrasse examines its reflection in a mirror, demonstrating remarkable fish intelligence and self-recognition. | Photo by James Cheney on Pexels

In a surprising turn, the cleaner wrasse fish appeared to pass the mirror test in 2019. When marked, some individuals tried to scrape the mark off their bodies after seeing their reflection, a behavior previously unseen in fish.
This result ignited scientific debate: do these actions indicate genuine self-awareness, or do they arise from a different cognitive mechanism? The cleaner wrasse challenges how we interpret the mirror test across species. Learn more

11. Pigeon (Debated)

A curious pigeon inspects its reflection in a mirror, participating in a cognition test with a small colored mark. | Photo by Mohamad Alhasan on Pexels

Pigeons have demonstrated mark-directed behaviors when exposed to mirrors, particularly following extensive training sessions. While these actions raise intriguing questions, most scientists remain cautious about interpreting them as true self-recognition.
The prevailing view is that pigeons may be responding through learned association rather than genuine self-awareness. Their case remains hotly debated within animal cognition research circles. Details

12. European Jackdaw

A curious jackdaw examines its own reflection in a mirror, showcasing the remarkable intelligence of corvids. | Photo by Roman Biernacki on Pexels

Research on European jackdaws has produced mixed results regarding the mirror test. While some individuals interacted with marks on their feathers after seeing their reflection, these responses have been inconsistent across studies.
The jackdaw’s case highlights the nuanced challenges of interpreting mirror self-recognition in corvids and invites further investigation. Reference

13. African Grey Parrot

An African Grey parrot studies its reflection in a mirror, demonstrating remarkable intelligence and self-awareness. | Photo by Magda Ehlers on Pexels

African Grey Parrots are renowned for their remarkable intelligence and problem-solving skills. In some studies, these parrots have exhibited mirror-directed behaviors, such as investigating or touching marks placed on their bodies.
While results are not universally consistent, these behaviors suggest a potential for self-recognition in certain individuals. Ongoing research continues to explore the cognitive world of these fascinating birds. Read more

14. Rhesus Macaque (With Training)

A curious rhesus macaque examines its reflection in a mirror, showcasing remarkable primate intelligence during a training session. | Photo by Amit Rai on Pexels

Rhesus macaques generally do not pass the mirror test without assistance. However, some individuals have demonstrated mark-directed behaviors after extensive exposure to mirrors and targeted training.
These results indicate that experience and environment can shape self-recognition abilities, challenging the idea that such cognition is strictly innate. The macaque’s case adds an intriguing layer to our understanding of animal intelligence. Source

15. Gibbon (Anecdotal)

A curious gibbon gazes intently into a mirror, showcasing the remarkable self-awareness of this lesser ape. | Photo by Molnár Tamás Photography™ on Pexels

There are anecdotal reports of gibbons displaying behaviors that suggest self-recognition when exposed to mirrors. However, systematic research has yet to confirm that gibbons consistently pass the mirror test.
Their ambiguous results keep them on the fringes of the self-awareness discussion, prompting calls for more focused study. More info

16. Gorilla (Hand-Raised Individuals)

A curious gorilla examines its reflection in a mirror, offering a fascinating glimpse into animal cognition and self-awareness. | Photo by Sam Lion on Pexels

Some hand-raised gorillas, like the well-known Koko, have occasionally shown mark-directed behaviors in front of mirrors. However, these results are variable and not consistently observed across all individuals.
Most researchers recommend interpreting these findings with caution, as the evidence for genuine self-recognition in gorillas remains limited and context-dependent. Ongoing studies aim to clarify this complex picture. Details

17. California Sea Lion (Contested)

A curious sea lion examines its reflection in a mirror, showcasing the intelligence of this playful marine mammal. | Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels

California sea lions have taken part in mirror mark tests, but so far, the evidence for true self-recognition is inconclusive. Many observed behaviors seem more exploratory or playful than genuinely self-directed.
This keeps sea lions’ status on the mirror test a matter of scientific debate, prompting further research into their cognitive abilities. Read more

18. Domestic Dog (Mostly Negative)

A curious dog stands before a mirror, tilting its head as it investigates its own reflection, showcasing canine cognition. | Photo by Eduraw Pro on Pexels

Despite their high intelligence and complex social skills, domestic dogs generally do not pass the mirror test. Most dogs either ignore their reflection or react as if meeting another animal rather than themselves.
However, a few studies indicate that some dogs may use mirrors as tools to locate hidden objects, suggesting limited mirror use without clear self-recognition. Reference

19. Ant (Controversial)

A curious ant examines its own reflection in a mirror, showcasing remarkable insect intelligence during a mirror mark test. | Photo by Egor Kamelev on Pexels

In 2015, researchers reported that some ant species responded to marks visible only in a mirror, sparking considerable debate. While the ants interacted with these marks, many scientists remain skeptical, questioning whether this really signifies self-recognition or a different kind of behavioral response.
The findings continue to stir discussion in entomology, highlighting the complexities of interpreting the mirror test in invertebrates. Read here

20. Asian Elephant Calf

A curious young elephant calf gently touches its reflection in a mirror, exploring itself with wide-eyed wonder. | Photo by Katie Hollamby on Pexels

Even at a young age, Asian elephant calves have displayed promising signs of self-recognition. In experimental settings, these calves have been observed touching marks on their bodies after seeing themselves in a mirror.
Such behaviors suggest that the roots of self-awareness begin to develop early in life, growing stronger as the elephants mature. These findings add a fascinating developmental perspective to our understanding of elephant cognition. More info

21. Western Lowland Gorilla (Individual Cases)

A western lowland gorilla gazes thoughtfully into a mirror, demonstrating remarkable self-recognition and primate intelligence. | Photo by Anton Ivanov on Pexels

On rare occasions, Western Lowland Gorillas have been seen investigating marks on their faces while looking in mirrors. However, these instances are exceptional and have not been consistently reproduced in scientific studies.
As a result, the status of this species in the context of the mirror test remains ambiguous and continues to be debated among researchers. Source

22. Capuchin Monkey (With Training)

A curious capuchin monkey examines its reflection during a mirror test, showcasing remarkable intelligence and self-awareness. | Photo by ZIAD GOMAA on Pexels

Capuchin monkeys typically do not pass the standard mirror test. However, after extensive training, some individuals begin to use mirrors to inspect parts of their bodies they cannot otherwise see.
This phenomenon raises intriguing questions about the influence of learning and experience versus innate self-awareness in primates. The capuchin’s case continues to inform ongoing debates in animal cognition research. Details

23. Mantis Shrimp (Preliminary Observations)

A curious mantis shrimp examines its reflection in a mirror, showcasing the intelligence of this vibrant marine invertebrate. | Photo by kf zhou on Pexels

Early research hints that mantis shrimp might respond to their mirror image in ways that suggest possible self-recognition. However, current evidence is highly preliminary and far from conclusive.
Much more investigation is needed before drawing any firm conclusions about the cognitive abilities of these fascinating crustaceans. Further reading

Reflecting on the Mirror Test

A curious chimpanzee gazes into a mirror, contemplating its reflection in a classic test of animal intelligence. | Photo by Samson Katt on Pexels

The mirror test remains one of the most provocative tools in animal cognition research, yet it is not without controversy. Only a select group of species have clearly demonstrated self-recognition, while many others leave us with fascinating ambiguities and new questions.
As scientists continue to refine methods and expand studies across diverse animals, our understanding of consciousness may evolve in surprising ways. Stay curious and keep exploring—each discovery brings us closer to understanding the minds that share our world.

