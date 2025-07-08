The Mirror Test Results: 23 Animals That Actually Recognize Themselves

Can animals recognize themselves in a mirror? The mirror test, developed by psychologist Gordon Gallup Jr. in 1970, set out to answer this very question. By observing whether an animal can identify a mark placed on its body only visible via a mirror, researchers gauge self-awareness—a trait once thought unique to humans. Few creatures pass this cognitive milestone, making the results both surprising and deeply intriguing. Which species truly see themselves? Let’s explore the remarkable findings that challenge our understanding of animal minds.