The Material That’s Lighter Than Air But Stronger Than Steel Just Got Real

Imagine a material so light it can balance on a single blade of grass, yet so strong it rivals steel. Aerographene, also known as graphene aerogel, has shattered records as the world’s lightest solid. This revolutionary substance is made from a delicate web of graphene sheets—atom-thin layers of carbon arranged in a honeycomb lattice. Born from cutting-edge research in China, aerographene’s unique composition gives it remarkable strength, despite weighing less than air itself. This extraordinary combination sets the stage for a new era in material science.