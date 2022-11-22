The Internet is Making Fun of How Quickly Elon Musk’s Twitter is Imploding

We’ve all heard of Twitter most of us have probably used the social media platform. Twitter started in 2006, and since then has grown to be one of the most widely used platforms on the internet. In the early days, Twitter was nothing more than a way for people to share funny, slightly benign Tweets. But here we are. And times have changed with Elon Musk swooping in and making one of the biggest tech takeovers in history (if not THE biggest). Elon Musk bought Twitter with a $44 billion deal. This, in turn, propelled Twitter into an entirely new era, and an era that’s now imploding. Musk described himself as a “free speech absolutist,”. And has backed many controversial figures. His desire to use the platform as a place for freedom of speech is wonderful, in theory, but not to the employees and people of Twitter.

While this enthused some, it also angered many others. Musk tried to apply changes to Twitter, including new leadership positions, job cuts, and other ways to make money. It’s like trying to promote bad science. Twitter memes, tweets, and shoutouts are taking the internet by storm. People are taking advantage of the downfall of Twitter and the embarrassing outcome of Elon Musk’s Twitter purchase. We can’t ever imagine spending $44 billion on a social media platform, but if we did, we’d make sure it wasn’t going to implode. Unfortunately for Musk, it looks like all this money was put towards something that might die in a few weeks, if not sooner. Many people on the internet don’t have hopes for the future of Twitter, nor do we. Alas, at least it was fun while it lasted, and all we can do is look back on Twitter with appreciation and fondness.

Elon Musk’s Surprise

Elon Musk had high hopes for Twitter, but after buying the platform, he realized how difficult it is to own it. Only he would want control of a platform that controls everything else on this world wide web. After making false promises, as this meme portrays, the ad business tanked, the loan EMIs increased, and half the Twitter staff left. We don’t blame the staff for leaving, considering Elon Musk told the staff to sign up for “long hours at high intensity,” or leave. And so, they left. If an employer ever asked their staff to work longer hours or leave, what do you think they would say? They would leave, and rightfully so. It makes no sense that Musk believes he’s above everyone else and can implement these ridiculous rules that have no backbone. You can’t just show up to a workplace and suddenly become boss, and suddenly expect everyone to bow down to your every need and follow your rules. It’s not how it works (via Reddit).