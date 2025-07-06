15 Famous Scientific Discoveries That Turned Out to Be Hoaxes

The world of science thrives on discovery and innovation, inspiring hope and curiosity in people everywhere. Yet, history reveals that not every breakthrough stands up to scrutiny. Time and again, sensational findings have mesmerized the public—only to be unmasked as elaborate hoaxes. These infamous incidents serve as powerful reminders of why skepticism, rigorous peer review, and an unwavering commitment to truth are so essential in scientific inquiry. Let’s explore 15 famous cases that remind us how easily even experts can be deceived.