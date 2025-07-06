The Friendship Crisis After 60: Why Making New Friends Gets Harder (And How to Overcome It)

As we cross the milestone of 60, life transforms in profound ways. Retirement, health changes, and shifts in family or living situations can disrupt the social circles we once relied on. Forming new friendships can feel daunting when routines change and familiar faces drift away. Yet, strong social connections remain crucial for both emotional and physical health. Understanding the barriers that arise in later years is the first step toward building new, meaningful connections—and reclaiming the joy that friendship brings.