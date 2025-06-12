The Dogs of Chernobyl Are Experiencing Rapid Evolution, Study Suggests

The catastrophic explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in 1986 unleashed a torrent of radioactive materials, forever altering the landscape and ecology of the region. The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone remains one of the most radioactive places on Earth, a place where humans have been largely absent for decades. Yet, life endures in unexpected ways. Among the most intriguing inhabitants are the feral dogs that roam the zone. Recent studies suggest that these resilient canines are undergoing rapid evolutionary changes as they adapt to the harsh environment. This phenomenon opens a fascinating window into the resilience and adaptability of life in extreme conditions.