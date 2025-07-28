Charles Darwin’s name is nearly synonymous with the theory of evolution, and most of us encounter his work through his landmark publication, On the Origin of Species. Yet, there’s much more to Darwin’s scientific legacy than natural selection and finches. Behind the familiar story lies a trove of lesser-known experiments and investigations that profoundly shaped modern biology. These overlooked contributions reveal Darwin as a hands-on experimenter, a curious observer, and a pioneer in fields ranging from botany to animal behavior. This article uncovers the Darwin experiments you never learned about in school, offering a fresh perspective on a scientific icon.