The Dark Matter of the Mind: The 95% of Your Brain You Never Use

For decades, the notion that we use only 10% of our brains has captured the public imagination. The rest, we’re told, lies dormant—an untapped reservoir of potential or a mysterious dark matter within our minds. But what if this idea is more myth than reality? Modern neuroscience reveals that even when we’re daydreaming or resting, our brains are buzzing with relentless activity. This article dives into the truth behind the “unused” brain, exploring what scientists are discovering about the real powers—and mysteries—of our most vital organ.