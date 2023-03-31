The Breakthroughs That Revolutionized Science in the Last 10 Years

We’ve managed to make some amazing discoveries over the last few years alone. Add in the past decade since 2013, and we’ve actually discovered some of the most critical things to our lives, on top of things that will impact us as well as the planet for years to come. It’s truly hard to say what the most surprising scientific findings are in some ways. Mostly because our aspect of surprising might not be technically “surprising” for you, the reader. Yet we did feel there were a lot of major discoveries since 2013 well worth discussing.

Some of these discoveries are likely a little more important than others, to be fair. However, that does not make the others less important by any means. When we truly think about the most surprising scientific findings, we like to consider the impact of the discovery. Will this discovery make an

\impact on us now or in the near future possibly? Will it become a major problem or aid to humanity? This list will dive into the important, yet surprising discoveries. At the same time, this list will not be in chronological order nor will it be ordered in importance. It is merely diving into great discoveries we feel you need to know about.

First Malaria Vaccine

Year: 2021

In October 2021, the World Health Organization approved the very first successful vaccine to fight malaria. This was not just a first for the malaria disease, but it was also the first vaccine developed for ANY parasitic disease. This vaccine had been in development for roughly 30 years. Known by the name Mosquirix, the drug cost roughly $750 million to make since development began in 1987. Due to Malaria killing at least half a million people per year, over half of those being children 5 and under, this vaccine was incredibly important. This specific vaccine is able to fight the five deadliest malaria pathogens in Africa. The vaccine is mostly for those younger children and is administered to those 5 and under in a series of four injections. While just 30% effective at fighting severe cases, that is still huge!