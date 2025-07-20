The Bias Blind Spot: Why Smart People Make Stupid Choices (And How to Stop)

Even the sharpest minds are vulnerable to hidden mental pitfalls. Groundbreaking research reveals that over 70% of our decisions are affected by cognitive biases, regardless of intelligence or expertise. Studies from the American Psychological Association show that these subconscious patterns can cloud judgment, distort reality, and lead to choices we later regret. Cognitive biases are shortcuts our brains use to process vast amounts of information quickly—but they often lead us astray. Recognizing these biases is crucial for making wiser, more objective decisions in our lives and careers. Understanding the bias blind spot is the first step toward regaining control over our choices and unlocking better outcomes.