Home Animals The Best Emotional Support Animals For People With Anxiety
Animals

The Best Emotional Support Animals For People With Anxiety

By Trista - June 3, 2025

Anxiety disorders affect millions worldwide, impacting daily life and emotional well-being. One effective and increasingly popular way to help manage anxiety symptoms is through the companionship of emotional support animals (ESAs). Unlike service animals trained for specific tasks, ESAs provide therapeutic comfort, companionship, and emotional stability simply by being present. Their gentle, non-judgmental nature can significantly lower stress, ease feelings of loneliness, and offer a sense of security during anxious episodes. In this article, we’ll explore some of the best emotional support animals for anxiety, highlighting their unique qualities and the remarkable benefits they can provide.

1. Labrador Retriever

A gentle Labrador Retriever sits calmly, offering comfort and warmth as a friendly emotional support companion. | Image source: Photo by Markus Distelrath on Pexels

Labrador Retrievers consistently rank among the most popular emotional support animals, thanks to their naturally friendly temperament and exceptional intelligence. Their eagerness to please and intuitive ability to sense their owner’s emotional state make them ideal companions for individuals struggling with anxiety. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), Labs are highly trainable, affectionate, and gentle, qualities that create a calming presence during stressful situations. Their positive energy and desire for companionship can encourage healthy routines, including regular exercise and social interaction, significantly improving overall emotional well-being for those experiencing anxiety.

2. Golden Retriever

A gentle Golden Retriever sits calmly, embodying the warm companionship and comforting presence of a therapy dog. | Image source: Photo by JacLou- DL on Pexels

Golden Retrievers are renowned for their calm demeanor and unwavering loyalty, making them excellent emotional support animals for individuals coping with anxiety. Their gentle nature and empathetic personalities enable them to instinctively sense emotional distress and respond with comforting affection. As noted by the American Kennel Club (AKC), Golden Retrievers possess a patient, friendly temperament, which facilitates emotional bonding and reduces feelings of isolation or unease. Their soothing presence can help ease anxious thoughts, lower stress levels, and encourage emotional security, significantly improving the quality of life for those who rely on them for support.

3. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

A sweet Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, a small and affectionate dog breed, lounging comfortably with gentle eyes and silky fur. | Image source: Photo by Sart Face on Pexels

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is a wonderful emotional support companion, known for its naturally affectionate and gentle temperament. Their small, manageable size makes them particularly suited to various living environments, from spacious homes to compact apartments. As highlighted by the American Kennel Club (AKC), Cavaliers thrive on close human interaction and readily offer comfort through cuddling and companionship. Their intuitive sensitivity enables them to recognize emotional distress quickly, responding with warmth and reassurance. For individuals facing anxiety, the Cavalier’s calming presence and unconditional affection provide lasting emotional relief and a soothing sense of security.

4. Pug

A playful pug lounging comfortably on a cozy cushion, radiating warmth and joyful companionship. | Image source: Photo by Ivan Babydov on Pexels

Pugs are cherished emotional support animals due to their playful and affectionate personalities, qualities that naturally promote relaxation and comfort. Their cheerful, expressive faces and gentle demeanor can effortlessly lift moods, providing a sense of joy and distraction from anxious thoughts. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), pugs form strong emotional bonds with their owners, thriving on companionship and interaction. Their small size and adaptability also make them suitable for various living arrangements, including apartments or smaller homes. For individuals experiencing anxiety, the pug’s cheerful companionship and loving nature offer genuine emotional relief and stability.

5. Yorkshire Terrier

A gentle Yorkshire Terrier sits comfortably, embodying the loving presence of a small emotional support companion pet. | Image source: Photo by Diogo Cacito on Pexels

Yorkshire Terriers, affectionately known as “Yorkies,” make excellent emotional support animals due to their adaptable nature and devoted companionship. Their small, portable size allows them to comfortably accompany owners in various settings, providing constant emotional reassurance. As stated by the American Kennel Club (AKC), Yorkies are naturally affectionate, attentive, and thrive on close bonds with their owners, making them particularly sensitive to emotional needs. Their lively yet gentle disposition can help ease anxious feelings, creating a comforting presence that fosters emotional stability and reduces stress levels for individuals managing anxiety.

6. Chihuahua

A gentle Chihuahua sits attentively, embodying comfort and warmth as a caring emotional support companion. | Image source: Photo by wkn on Pexels

Chihuahuas are well-regarded as emotional support animals, largely due to their strong attachment tendencies and highly affectionate nature. These tiny dogs often form deep bonds with their owners, providing constant companionship and emotional reassurance. Their compact size makes them uniquely suited for individuals seeking consistent, portable emotional support, whether at home or on the go. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), Chihuahuas are alert, sensitive, and devoted, easily recognizing changes in their owner’s mood. Their unwavering presence and comforting affection can significantly ease anxiety symptoms and offer a sense of security during stressful moments.

7. French Bulldog

A friendly French Bulldog resting calmly, offering gentle companionship and comfort to ease anxiety and stress. | Image source: Photo by Ольга А on Pexels

French Bulldogs are increasingly recognized as ideal emotional support animals, thanks to their affectionate and comforting personalities. Their calm, easygoing demeanor allows individuals experiencing anxiety to feel relaxed and at ease in their presence. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), French Bulldogs are known for their adaptability, making them suitable companions in diverse living environments—from apartments to larger homes. Their intuitive ability to sense emotional distress and respond with gentle affection provides meaningful comfort and reassurance. For individuals coping with anxiety, the French Bulldog’s steady companionship and loving temperament offer invaluable emotional relief and stability.

8. Pomeranian

A playful, sociable Pomeranian dog brightens the mood, offering comfort and relieving anxiety with its cheerful presence. | Image source: Photo by Hanna Auramenka on Pexels

Pomeranians stand out as emotional support companions due to their sociable, lively, and cheerful personalities. Their playful demeanor and affectionate nature can help distract owners from anxious thoughts, encouraging a more positive emotional outlook. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), these small dogs thrive on social interactions and form deep emotional connections with their caregivers. Their energetic presence promotes activity and engagement, which can significantly reduce stress and anxiety symptoms. Whether comforting their owners at home or providing companionship during outings, Pomeranians offer consistent emotional support that enhances overall well-being and emotional resilience.

9. Dachshund

A loyal Dachshund provides gentle emotional support, cuddling comfortably beside its owner with affectionate eyes. | Image source: Photo by Julissa Helmuth on Pexels

Dachshunds, affectionately known as “wiener dogs,” make wonderful emotional support animals due to their loyal, devoted personalities and affectionate nature. Their strong attachment to their owners allows them to quickly sense emotional shifts, providing comfort and reassurance when anxiety strikes. As described by the American Kennel Club (AKC), Dachshunds are lively, courageous companions who form deep emotional bonds with their caregivers. Their small size and adaptability enable them to thrive in various living situations, offering consistent, comforting presence. For individuals managing anxiety, the loyalty and warmth of a Dachshund can significantly enhance emotional stability and overall quality of life.

10. Pembroke Welsh Corgi

A joyful Pembroke Welsh Corgi with bright eyes and perked ears radiates intelligence and happiness outdoors. | Image source: Photo by Ron Lach on Pexels

Pembroke Welsh Corgis are quickly gaining popularity as emotional support animals, valued for their cheerful demeanor and keen intelligence. Their bright, friendly disposition naturally encourages positivity, effectively easing feelings of anxiety and stress. As highlighted by the American Kennel Club (AKC), Corgis are highly perceptive, forming strong emotional connections and easily recognizing their owner’s emotional needs. Their alertness and attentiveness enable them to provide timely comfort and companionship, which can significantly improve emotional well-being. For individuals coping with anxiety, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi’s upbeat personality and intuitive nature make them outstanding companions, offering reliable emotional support and promoting overall happiness.

11. Shih Tzu

A gentle Shih Tzu rests peacefully, radiating calmness and comfort with its soft, expressive eyes and cozy posture. | Image source: Photo by Chris on Pexels

Shih Tzus are beloved emotional support pets, praised especially for their friendly, affectionate temperament and calming presence. Their gentle demeanor and innate desire to provide companionship allow them to respond intuitively to their owner’s emotional state, offering comfort and reducing anxiety symptoms. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), Shih Tzus are naturally outgoing and loving, making strong emotional connections with their caregivers. Their compact size and adaptability ensure they’re comfortable in various living spaces, providing consistent reassurance. For individuals managing anxiety, the soothing companionship of a Shih Tzu can promote emotional balance and significantly enhance overall well-being.

12. Boxer

A patient Boxer dog waits alertly outdoors, ready to become an energetic companion for playful adventures. | Image source: Photo by Jayden Burdick on Pexels

Boxers are excellent emotional support animals for active individuals, known for their energetic yet patient and affectionate temperament. Their playful spirit and enthusiastic nature encourage owners to engage in regular physical activity, which can significantly alleviate anxiety symptoms. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), Boxers are intelligent, loyal companions that form strong emotional connections with their caregivers. Their natural patience and sensitivity allow them to calmly respond to their owner’s emotional needs, providing comfort during stressful moments. For those coping with anxiety, the Boxer’s balanced blend of energy and empathy makes them an ideal source of emotional support.

13. German Shepherd

A loyal German Shepherd gently comforts its owner, providing protective companionship and emotional support with attentive eyes. | Image source: Photo by Jessyka Marques on Pexels

German Shepherds are highly valued emotional support animals, admired for their remarkable intelligence, protective instincts, and deeply empathetic nature. Their keen awareness and intuitive understanding of their owner’s emotional state enable them to provide immediate comfort and security during anxious moments. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), German Shepherds form close bonds with their caregivers, demonstrating unwavering loyalty and affection. Their protective presence can help individuals experiencing anxiety feel safer and more secure, reducing stress levels significantly. For those seeking dependable emotional companionship, the German Shepherd’s combination of compassion, strength, and sensitivity makes them ideal emotional support partners.

14. Border Collie

A smart and sensitive Border Collie gazes thoughtfully, ears perked and eyes alert with gentle curiosity. | Image source: Photo by Blue Bird on Pexels

Border Collies are renowned for their exceptional intelligence, responsiveness, and sensitive nature, qualities that make them highly effective emotional support companions. Their remarkable ability to read and respond to human emotions allows them to offer comfort precisely when it’s most needed. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), Border Collies thrive on close bonds with their caregivers, showcasing a natural drive to please and support their owners emotionally. Their attentive and intuitive temperament enables individuals facing anxiety to feel understood, comforted, and secure. For those managing anxiety, the Border Collie’s gentle presence and emotional depth provide immense therapeutic value and stability.

15. Great Dane

A gentle giant Great Dane lounges peacefully, embodying the calm companionship and quiet grace of the breed. | Image source: Photo by Japheth Mast on Pexels

Great Danes, commonly known as “gentle giants,” provide exceptional emotional support thanks to their calm, patient, and reassuring demeanor. Despite their impressive size, these dogs have a notably gentle and affectionate nature, creating a comforting presence that helps alleviate anxiety. As described by the American Kennel Club (AKC), Great Danes are friendly, dependable companions who form strong emotional connections with their owners. Their quiet confidence and steady temperament naturally soothe anxious feelings, offering a sense of security and emotional balance. For individuals coping with anxiety, the Great Dane’s tranquil companionship provides significant emotional relief and stability in daily life.

16. Cats

Source: Pexels

Cats make wonderful emotional support animals, offering a uniquely calming presence through their gentle, quiet companionship and independent nature. Their soothing purrs and soft demeanor can significantly lower stress levels and provide comfort during anxious moments. According to research published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), interactions with cats have been shown to help decrease anxiety, regulate mood, and promote relaxation. Their independent yet affectionate personalities allow for companionship without overwhelming the individual, making them ideal for various lifestyles and living environments. For those experiencing anxiety, a cat’s serene and comforting presence can create a sense of emotional stability and peace.

17. Rabbits

Source: Pexels

Rabbits are increasingly recognized as effective emotional support animals due to their gentle, quiet, and affectionate personalities. Their calm demeanor and soft appearance naturally inspire relaxation and comfort, helping to soothe anxiety symptoms. According to the House Rabbit Society, caring for rabbits can have therapeutic benefits, as the act of gently grooming, petting, and nurturing them promotes mindfulness and stress relief. Their peaceful companionship provides emotional stability without overwhelming stimulation, making them ideal for individuals who prefer a tranquil environment. For those experiencing anxiety, rabbits offer a quiet, consistent presence that fosters emotional peace and a sense of responsibility.

18. Guinea Pigs

An adorable guinea pig relaxing peacefully, showcasing why they’re such calm, easy-to-care-for pets. | Image source: Photo by Pon Thhao on Pexels

Guinea pigs serve as delightful emotional support animals, thanks to their calm, gentle demeanor and straightforward care requirements. Their docile temperament and quiet nature create a soothing presence, ideal for those dealing with anxiety. According to the Humane Society, interacting with guinea pigs through simple activities like petting or feeding can significantly reduce stress levels, promoting emotional tranquility. Their manageable size and easy maintenance make them suitable companions for individuals in various living situations, including apartments or smaller homes. For anxiety sufferers, guinea pigs offer peaceful companionship and therapeutic benefits, helping to foster emotional balance and stability.

19. Horses

A gentle moment of emotional connection between a person and horses during a calming equine therapy session. | Image source: Photo by Kássia Melo on Pexels

Horses have long been recognized for their therapeutic benefits, especially through structured equine therapy programs, which significantly aid individuals coping with anxiety. Their sensitive nature and intuitive responsiveness create a deep emotional connection, enabling individuals to feel understood and comforted. According to research by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), equine-assisted therapy effectively reduces stress, fosters emotional resilience, and enhances self-confidence. Activities such as grooming, riding, or simply spending quiet time with horses provide mindful relaxation and emotional healing. For those managing anxiety, horses offer a unique opportunity for emotional growth, stability, and a profound connection that promotes lasting well-being.

20. Birds (Parakeets and Cockatiels)

Source: Pexels

Parakeets and cockatiels offer delightful companionship as emotional support animals, renowned for their joyful presence, sociable nature, and calming influence. Their gentle chirping and playful behavior create a cheerful atmosphere that diverts anxious thoughts and promotes relaxation. According to the Humane Society, interacting with these birds—such as handling, talking, or simply observing their engaging antics—has therapeutic benefits, reducing stress and fostering emotional well-being. Their ease of care and adaptability to various living spaces further enhances their suitability for individuals managing anxiety. For those seeking uplifting companionship, parakeets and cockatiels provide consistent emotional support, fostering positivity and tranquility.

Conclusion

Source: Pexels

Emotional support animals play a significant role in helping individuals manage anxiety by providing comfort, companionship, and emotional stability. Whether it’s the loyal companionship of dogs, the quiet affection of cats, or the gentle presence of smaller animals like rabbits or guinea pigs, ESAs offer invaluable therapeutic benefits. When selecting an emotional support animal, it’s essential to consider your personal lifestyle, living arrangements, and specific emotional needs to ensure a meaningful and lasting bond. By choosing responsibly, you can experience the profound emotional support these animals offer, enhancing your well-being and enriching your daily life.

