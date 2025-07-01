The Animal That Walked Into a Nuclear Reactor and Came Out Stronger

Nuclear reactors are some of the most hostile environments on Earth. Within their concrete walls, radiation levels soar high enough to destroy most forms of life in seconds. Yet, against all odds, a tiny animal managed the impossible—it not only survived, but thrived after exposure. This astonishing feat captured the attention of scientists worldwide, challenging everything we thought we knew about resilience. How could any organism withstand such extremes? The story of this animal’s survival is more than just incredible—it’s a glimpse into nature’s most extraordinary adaptations.