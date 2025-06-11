The Moon has captivated humanity for millennia, glowing overhead as both a scientific marvel and a source of mythic wonder. Its silvery presence has guided explorers, inspired poets, and shaped entire calendars. From ancient legends to cutting-edge lunar missions, the Moon remains a symbol of mystery and discovery. Whether you gaze up in awe or study its features through a telescope, our nearest celestial neighbor offers endless fascination. Join us as we explore the 21 most interesting facts about the Moon, revealing secrets both familiar and surprising.