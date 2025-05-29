Middle children often find themselves sandwiched between the overachieving eldest and the attention-seeking youngest. This unique position in the family dynamic fosters a distinct set of survival skills that middle children master often without even realizing it. From being natural mediators to honing independence, middle children evolve with a toolkit tailored by their experiences. Join us as we delve into the 28 impressive life skills they possess, illustrating why they are the unsung heroes in many households.
Home Psychology Survival of the Middle Child: 28 Life Skills They’ve Nailed Without Even Trying
Psychology