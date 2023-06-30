Within the realm of the notorious “space race” between the United States and Russia, a subset of individuals embraces wild conspiracies. Over time, we have covered some of these theories, and we recommend exploring them once you finish reading this article. The enigmatic allure of the space race era has led people to adopt peculiar beliefs, prompting the question: why? While some can articulate thought-provoking concerns that challenge one’s convictions, others simply gravitate towards these theories without offering substantive justifications, driven solely by their desire to believe.

When it comes to specific alien theories, Area 51 often emerges as a focal point, as the United States government’s failure to promptly acknowledge its existence inadvertently fuelled suspicions. Consequently, one can understand why people entertained the notion that the base housed extraterrestrial life. In reality, Area 51 functioned as a classified Air Force base engaged in secretive research and development of weapons and aircraft, yet the secrecy surrounding it naturally spawned imaginative speculations. While it is crucial to approach these peculiar theories with a level-headed mindset, comprehending their origins, it is equally important to debunk baseless claims. With that said, let us embark on this captivating exploration.

The Moon Is Made Of Cheese

It is likely most people do not believe the moon is actually made of cheese. Yet this was commonly referenced in cartoons and even some books for a long time. It is likely due to how the moon sort of looked like cheese due to its specific holes and whatnot. However, many believe the idea for this came from The Proverbs of John Heywood back in 1546. He wrote that “the moon is made of a greene cheese.” It was not taken seriously even during this time period. People would often claim that “you’re trying to make one believe the Moon is made of green cheese.” Meaning, you’re wanting them to believe in a hoax or false claim. This became one of the strangest theories from the space race era, as some people genuinely thought the moon was made of cheese.