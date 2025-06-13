Small Molecules Induce Trained Immunity, Opening a New Way To Fight Disease

Traditionally, the immune system has been viewed as having two distinct arms: the innate immune system, providing immediate but nonspecific protection, and the adaptive immune system, offering targeted and long-lasting defenses. However, the emerging concept of trained immunity challenges this classical view, revealing that innate immune cells can remember previous encounters and respond more robustly upon future challenges.



Recent research suggests that specific small molecules can effectively induce trained immunity, leveraging the adaptive-like properties of innate immunity. This groundbreaking approach holds immense potential, promising innovative strategies for disease prevention and treatment by enhancing the body’s natural defenses.