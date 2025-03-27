Scientists Warn: 33 Chilling Consequences of the US-WHO Breakup Nobody Saw Coming

When President Trump announced in January 2025 that America would leave the World Health Organization, he framed it as a simple budget decision. However, the planned January 2026 exit threatens to unravel decades of global health cooperation. Critics point to WHO’s handling of COVID-19, alleged political favoritism, and funding disputes as justification. Defenders warn of catastrophic consequences. Either way, this decision will affect healthcare systems on every continent, including our own. Here’s what could happen when America walks away.