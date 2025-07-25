Scientists Decode Horse Facial Expressions to Better Understand Their Emotions

For centuries, horses have captivated humans with their beauty, intelligence, and seemingly mysterious ways of communicating. Now, a team of scientists is breaking new ground by decoding the subtle facial expressions of horses, revealing a complex emotional world previously hidden from human understanding. By interpreting the minute movements in equine faces, researchers are providing fresh insights into horse emotions, paving the way for stronger, more empathetic bonds between people and their equine companions. This pioneering research is changing how we perceive and respond to our four-legged friends.