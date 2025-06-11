Scientists Are Stunned: Complex Life on Earth May Be Far More Ancient Than Believed

Recent discoveries in Gabon, West Africa are shaking up our understanding of life’s history. Fossil evidence uncovered from ancient rock formations suggests that complex multicellular organisms may have existed over 2.1 billion years ago—more than a billion years earlier than previously believed. This new theory, however, has sparked intense debate in the scientific community. If confirmed, it could rewrite textbooks and change how we view the evolution of life on Earth. The implications are profound—not only for biology, but for our search for life elsewhere in the universe.