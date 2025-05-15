Revolutionary DNA Study Proves Your Chicken Is Actually A Shrunken T-Rex

Looking at a chicken pecking around your backyard, you probably don’t see a fearsome prehistoric creature. But science tells us otherwise. Those ordinary birds scratching in the dirt share a direct evolutionary line with some of history’s most impressive predators. The humble chicken, Gallus gallus domesticus, carries the genetic, anatomical, and behavioral legacy of its theropod dinosaur ancestors. Let’s explore the fascinating evidence that proves the dinosaurs never truly went extinct—they just got smaller and started laying our breakfast.