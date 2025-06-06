Prolonged Sitting Harms Your Heart Health Even If You Exercise, Study Shows—Here’s What To Do About It

We often assume that regular exercise can offset the negative impacts of prolonged sitting, but recent scientific findings suggest otherwise. A groundbreaking study published in the American Heart Association’s journal Circulation reveals that prolonged sedentary time significantly harms heart health—even among those who engage in regular physical activity.



The comprehensive research tracked thousands of adults over several years, measuring their sitting durations, exercise habits, and cardiovascular outcomes. The results were striking: individuals who sat for prolonged periods consistently faced a higher risk of heart disease and related issues, despite maintaining an active lifestyle outside of their sedentary hours. This indicates that exercise alone isn’t enough to counteract extended periods spent sitting.



Why is addressing sedentary behavior so critical? When we sit for long stretches, our bodies undergo physiological changes, including reduced blood flow, increased insulin resistance, and lowered metabolism—all factors contributing significantly to cardiovascular risk. Even daily workouts may fail to reverse the harm caused by long hours of sitting.