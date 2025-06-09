Home Animals Popular Houseplants That Are Surprisingly Toxic to Pets and Children
Animals

Popular Houseplants That Are Surprisingly Toxic to Pets and Children

By Chu E. - June 8, 2025

Houseplants have become essential accents in modern homes, celebrated for their lush beauty and air-purifying benefits. They brighten up living spaces, improve mood, and even boost productivity.
However, beneath their vibrant leaves and blossoms, many common varieties conceal a surprising secret: toxicity to both pets and children. While these plants may look harmless, accidental ingestion or contact can lead to serious health complications. Understanding which species are risky is vital to creating a safe, welcoming environment for your entire household.

1. Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum)

“A flourishing peace lily, or spathiphyllum, takes center stage, radiating tranquility with its pure, white blossoms.” | Image source: pexels

The Peace Lily is admired for its elegant white blooms and easy care, making it a staple in many homes.
Yet, its stunning appearance hides a less-known danger: the plant contains calcium oxalate crystals, which can cause intense oral irritation, drooling, and vomiting if chewed or swallowed by pets or children.
Don’t confuse Peace Lilies with true lilies, which are even more toxic. Safer alternatives include the Spider Plant, which offers similar beauty without the risk.

2. Pothos (Epipremnum aureum)

“A thriving pothos plant with heart-shaped, glossy leaves trails delicately from a stylish ceramic pot.” | Image source: pexels

Pothos, also known as Devil’s Ivy, is prized for its hardiness and attractive trailing vines, making it a favorite for both beginners and seasoned plant lovers. However, this popular houseplant contains insoluble oxalates that can cause burning sensations in the mouth, swelling, and stomach upset if ingested by pets or children. For a full list of symptoms and safety tips, visit the Pet Poison Helpline.

3. Dieffenbachia (Dumb Cane)

A lush dieffenbachia, also known as dumb cane, displays its striking variegated leaves—beautiful yet highly toxic to pets. | Image source: Photo by Suki Lee on Pexels

Dieffenbachia, commonly called Dumb Cane, is known for its bold, variegated foliage that livens up any room. Despite its appeal, the plant’s sap contains harmful compounds that can cause intense swelling, burning pain, and even difficulty breathing if chewed or ingested.
Children and pets are particularly vulnerable, as even a small bite can quickly lead to distressing symptoms. Always handle with care and consider placing Dieffenbachia out of reach to minimize the risk of accidental exposure.

4. Philodendron

“An inviting corner showcasing a vibrant green philodendron sprawling over its vintage stand, adding a touch of nature to an urban home.” | Image source: google

Philodendrons are cherished for their dramatic leaves and low-maintenance nature, making them a staple in many homes.
Unfortunately, these plants contain toxic compounds that can cause mouth irritation, swelling, and digestive upset in pets and children.
While similar in appearance to Monstera, Philodendrons are generally considered more toxic.
If you love the look but want a safer choice, research Monstera deliciosa, which still requires caution but poses slightly less risk in most households.

5. Sago Palm (Cycas revoluta)

A vibrant sago palm (Cycas revoluta) showcases its lush fronds and bright, but highly toxic, orange seeds. | Image source: Photo by Pavel Danilyuk on Pexels

The Sago Palm is admired for its exotic, feathery appearance, but it poses one of the most severe risks among houseplants.
Every part of this plant—especially the seeds—contains cycasin, a toxin that can cause rapid liver failure in pets and severe symptoms like vomiting or seizures in children.
There have been numerous cases reported where even minimal ingestion led to emergency vet visits or hospitalization for children.
The Sago Palm’s striking look simply isn’t worth the danger in homes with curious kids or animals.

6. Oleander (Nerium oleander)

Clusters of vibrant pink oleander blossoms stand out against glossy green leaves, their beauty masking the plant’s toxic nature. | Image source: Photo by Efrem Efre on Pexels

Oleander dazzles with its vibrant, fragrant blossoms, often making it a centerpiece in gardens and indoor spaces.
However, this plant contains potent cardiac glycosides that can disrupt heart function and are potentially fatal if ingested by pets or children.
There have been several alarming incidents of accidental poisoning, where even a small amount caused serious medical emergencies.
If you have kids or animals at home, it’s best to admire Oleander from afar and opt for safer alternatives.

7. Snake Plant (Sansevieria trifasciata)

A vibrant snake plant (sansevieria) stands tall in a ceramic pot, its striking leaves hinting at its toxic nature. | Image source: Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels

The Snake Plant is a top pick for its air-purifying properties and effortless care, thriving in almost any indoor environment.
Despite its benefits, this plant contains saponins, which can cause mild gastrointestinal upset—such as nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea—if accidentally ingested by pets or children.
While not as dangerous as some others on this list, it’s still wise to keep Snake Plants out of reach of curious little hands and paws.

8. Aloe Vera

“An array of aloe vera plants and succulents, thriving in a sunlit space, offering their green charm.” | Image source: pexels

Aloe Vera is widely celebrated for its soothing gel, often used to treat minor burns and skin irritations.
However, the plant’s latex—the yellowish sap just beneath the skin—can cause unpleasant symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea if ingested by pets or children.
While the gel is generally safe for external use, it’s important to ensure that the entire plant remains out of reach.
Many households are surprised to learn that such a helpful houseplant can pose a hidden risk.

9. English Ivy (Hedera helix)

“An exquisite tapestry of lush English ivy sprawls gracefully over a weathered stone wall, instilling serenity and charm.” | Image source: google

English Ivy is adored for its trailing vines and decorative, lobed leaves that add a classic charm to any room.
Yet, this popular plant contains saponins and polyacetylene compounds that can lead to drooling, abdominal pain, and even skin irritation if touched or ingested by pets or children.
Sensitive individuals may experience rashes from simple contact.
If you’re looking for a similar cascading effect, consider safer alternatives like Peperomia.

10. ZZ Plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia)

“A lush ZZ plant, its glossy, toxic foliage of Zamioculcas zamiifolia commanding attention with its radiant green hues.” | Image source: pexels

The ZZ Plant has become a trendy choice thanks to its glossy leaves and remarkable tolerance for neglect.
However, every part of this plant contains calcium oxalate crystals, which can cause mouth and throat irritation if chewed or swallowed—much like other members of the Araceae family.
Symptoms may include burning, swelling, and discomfort.
While ZZ Plants are stylish and easy-care, it’s wise to keep them safely away from children and curious pets.

11. Jade Plant (Crassula ovata)

“An intriguing view of a lush jade plant, Crassula ovata, displaying the unique beauty and potential toxicity of succulents.” | Image source: google

The Jade Plant is a beloved succulent, often gifted for its reputation as a symbol of good luck and prosperity.
Yet, few realize that it contains an unknown toxin that can trigger troubling symptoms in pets, such as vomiting, lethargy, and even depression.
While the effects in children are less documented, caution is still recommended.
If you have cats or dogs at home, consider placing this plant well out of reach—or exploring pet-safe succulent options instead.

12. Caladium

“A lush and vibrant caladium plant unfurls its heart-shaped leaves, painting an exquisite spectrum of colors.” | Image source: google

Caladium stands out for its vivid, heart-shaped leaves in splashes of pink, red, and green.
However, beneath its striking appearance lie irritant oxalate crystals that can cause painful swelling and burning sensations if chewed by pets or children.
Symptoms may include mouth and throat discomfort, making this plant best admired from a distance.
If you crave colorful foliage, look into non-toxic varieties that offer similar visual appeal without the hidden risks.

13. Monstera Deliciosa

A lush Monstera deliciosa shows off its iconic split leaves, a stunning yet toxic addition to any houseplant collection. | Image source: Photo by Skylar Kang on Pexels

The Monstera Deliciosa, with its distinctive split leaves, is a favorite among plant enthusiasts and interior decorators.
Despite its trendy appeal, Monstera contains calcium oxalate crystals, which can provoke mouth irritation, drooling, and swelling—especially in pets that nibble on its foliage.
While the plant is less toxic than some others, symptoms can still be uncomfortable and distressing.
For households with curious pets, choosing a non-toxic statement plant may be the safest way to enjoy bold greenery indoors.

14. Fiddle Leaf Fig (Ficus lyrata)

Image source: pexels.com

The Fiddle Leaf Fig is a sought-after houseplant, praised for its dramatic, violin-shaped leaves.
However, like other ficus species, its leaves can cause digestive upset—such as vomiting or diarrhea—if ingested by pets or children.
Additionally, the sap may irritate skin upon contact, leading to redness or itching.
If you have young children or pets, be mindful of where you display this plant to prevent accidental exposure to its mild toxins.

15. Rubber Plant (Ficus elastica)

A vibrant rubber plant (Ficus elastica) showcases glossy green leaves, known for their beauty and toxic milky sap. | Image source: Photo by Scott Webb on Pexels

The Rubber Plant is admired for its glossy, deep-green leaves and robust growth.
However, like other ficus varieties, its sap contains compounds that can trigger digestive irritation—such as nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea—if ingested by pets or children.
Skin contact with the sap may also cause mild redness or a rash.
If you’re seeking a low-maintenance, stylish plant, be sure to handle Rubber Plants with care and keep them out of reach in family-friendly spaces.

16. Bird of Paradise (Strelitzia reginae)

A striking bird of paradise (Strelitzia reginae) blooms vibrantly while its orange, toxic seeds peek through lush green foliage. | Image source: Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV on Pexels

The Bird of Paradise is celebrated for its striking, tropical blooms that resemble a bird in flight.
Though generally less toxic than some houseplants, its seeds and pods can still cause mild digestive upset—including nausea, vomiting, or drowsiness—if eaten by pets or children.
It’s wise to supervise little ones and animals around this plant, especially when seed pods are present, to ensure your home remains both beautiful and safe.

17. Kalanchoe

“A lush, vibrant kalanchoe plant in full bloom, radiating an array of pastel hues against a green backdrop.” | Image source: pexels

Kalanchoe is a favorite for its vibrant, long-lasting blooms that add a cheerful touch to any setting.
Yet, few realize that all parts of this plant contain cardiac glycosides, toxins that can cause vomiting, diarrhea, and in rare cases, dangerous heart arrhythmias if ingested by pets or children.
While severe reactions are uncommon, the risks are real—especially for curious animals.
If you’re drawn to Kalanchoe’s color, consider safer flowering plants for households with kids or pets.

18. Dracaena

A vibrant dracaena plant showcases its striking striped leaves, adding beauty indoors but beware—this houseplant is toxic to pets. | Image source: Photo by Vlad Chețan on Pexels

Dracaena plants are popular for their sculptural foliage and easy care, but they’re not without risks.
In pets—especially cats and dogs—ingestion can cause vomiting, loss of appetite, and incoordination.
Some varieties, like Dracaena marginata, are considered more toxic than others, so it’s important to identify which type you have at home.
If you’re a pet owner, opt for similar-looking non-toxic plants to keep your green space both attractive and safe.

19. Amaryllis (Hippeastrum spp.)

“A vibrant amaryllis, or hippeastrum, captivating with its bold red petals elegantly unfurling towards the warm sun’s rays.” | Image source: google

Amaryllis dazzles with its large, trumpet-shaped blooms, making it a popular choice—especially during the holidays.
However, its bulbs contain lycorine, a toxin that can cause vomiting, tremors, and intense abdominal pain if ingested by pets or children.
The risk is particularly high because the bulbs are often exposed or stored in accessible places.
If you decorate with Amaryllis, always keep the bulbs out of reach and consider safer flowering options for family spaces.

20. Daffodils (Narcissus spp.)

A cluster of bright yellow daffodils (narcissus) blooms above their green leaves, their bulbs hidden and known to be toxic. | Image source: Photo by Tina Nord on Pexels

Daffodils bring cheer to indoor spaces with their bright yellow blooms, especially in early spring.
But their bulbs are highly toxic and can cause severe gastrointestinal symptoms—including vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps—if ingested by pets or children.
Even a small amount can trigger significant discomfort, and the risk is greatest when bulbs are within easy reach.
If you enjoy daffodils indoors, be vigilant about placement to ensure everyone’s safety.

Disclaimer

A medical disclaimer appears beside a curious cat and a houseplant, highlighting important pet safety and plant warning information. | Image source: Photo by Uriel Mont on Pexels

This article is intended for informational purposes only and does not replace professional advice.
If you suspect your child or pet has ingested a toxic plant, immediately contact a healthcare provider or veterinarian.
Stay informed and proactive—your awareness is the best defense in keeping your home safe and healthy for all its inhabitants.

