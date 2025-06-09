Popular Houseplants That Are Surprisingly Toxic to Pets and Children

Houseplants have become essential accents in modern homes, celebrated for their lush beauty and air-purifying benefits. They brighten up living spaces, improve mood, and even boost productivity.

However, beneath their vibrant leaves and blossoms, many common varieties conceal a surprising secret: toxicity to both pets and children. While these plants may look harmless, accidental ingestion or contact can lead to serious health complications. Understanding which species are risky is vital to creating a safe, welcoming environment for your entire household.