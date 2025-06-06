Pets are great, but they can bring stress and trade-offs

Welcoming a pet into your home can be one of life’s most rewarding experiences, offering companionship, emotional support, and endless joy. However, pet ownership isn’t always cuddles and playtime; it also requires significant responsibilities and sacrifices. From unexpected veterinary bills to daily routines disrupted by feeding and exercise schedules, pets introduce complexities that can lead to stress. Understanding these trade-offs can help current and prospective pet owners better prepare for the realities ahead.