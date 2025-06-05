OpenAI’s CEO said AI agents are acting like junior employees — and he’s betting that your AI colleague could soon ‘discover new knowledge’

Artificial Intelligence is no longer just a futuristic concept, but an active participant reshaping today’s workplace dynamics. OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, recently suggested that AI agents are starting to function similarly to junior-level employees — capable of executing tasks, learning from interactions, and even potentially uncovering entirely new insights. Altman’s vision highlights an exciting yet provocative future, where your next coworker might not be human, but an AI capable of independent discovery. This evolving role of AI prompts critical questions about how organizations will adapt, innovate, and collaborate in a workplace increasingly shared with intelligent machines.