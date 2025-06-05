Only 0.001% of deep ocean has ever been explored by humans — an area equal to the size of Rhode Island

Despite humanity’s relentless curiosity and technological advancements, the deep ocean remains Earth’s final frontier, a realm shrouded in mystery and darkness. Covering more than 60% of our planet’s surface, these depths hold secrets that far surpass our understanding of terrestrial landscapes. Astonishingly, humans have explored merely 0.001% of the deep ocean—an area roughly equivalent to the size of Rhode Island. This striking comparison underscores not only the vastness of the unexplored ocean but also challenges our imagination. As we journey into this largely unknown world, we unveil a compelling narrative filled with undiscovered species, hidden ecosystems, and profound implications for our planet’s future.