Microplastics Are Literally Raining from the Sky—Even in Remote Mountains

Recent scientific discoveries have confirmed a startling reality: microplastics—plastic fragments smaller than five millimeters—are now falling from the sky in rain and snow, even reaching the world’s most remote mountain landscapes. Once considered isolated from pollution, these pristine regions are now receiving a steady shower of synthetic debris carried on atmospheric currents. The widespread presence of microplastics in untouched environments highlights the pervasive nature of plastic pollution and raises urgent questions about its long-term effects. As researchers race to understand the implications, the global scale of contamination is becoming impossible to ignore. For more information, see this overview from Scientific American.