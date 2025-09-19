Jane Goodall and the Chimps That Changed Science Forever

In 1960, at the age of 26, Jane Goodall embarked on a groundbreaking journey into Tanzania’s Gombe National Park, setting the stage for a revolution in our understanding of chimpanzee behavior and, by extension, human evolution. Armed with a profound passion for primates and an unorthodox approach to research, Goodall’s observations challenged prevailing scientific beliefs and opened new avenues for primatology. Her meticulous study of chimpanzees not only unveiled complex social structures and emotional depth within these primates but also blurred the lines between human and animal behavior, prompting a reevaluation of what it means to be human. (history.com)