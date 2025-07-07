I’m 68 and Learning Technology Better Than My Grandkids—Here’s My System

When I turned 68, I never imagined technology would become my playground. Every year, new gadgets and apps seemed to pop up faster than I could blink. At first, I believed my age would always put me a step behind my grandkids. But then I realized: age is no barrier—in fact, sometimes, it’s an advantage. Curiosity took over, and I developed a system that let me not only keep up but actually outpace the younger generation. How did I do it? Let me share my secrets.