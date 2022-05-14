If Your Wifi Sucks, Here Are 50 Offline Games You Can Find on Google Play

Everyone hates being stuck without the internet, especially in this day and age. It seems like we do everything online, from working to chatting with friends and family to playing offline games and watching our favorite shows and movies. But you don’t have to have an internet connection to have fun. If you have an Android phone and Google Play, you can try out these 50 offline games and see which ones you like best.
50. Kuma Sushi Bar
Who’s ready to make some sushi? If you love cooking games, you will get a kick out of Kuma Sushi Bar. Take on the role of assistant to bear chef Kumaki as he works to maintain his family’s legacy. Choose from well-intentioned, if weird, animal assistants to help you run the restaurant. Decorate the cafe to meet your tastes – or your clients’! Just make sure to keep those orders coming, keep everything repaired, and your sushi cafe will become legendary. Keep reading for more fun offline games.
Cover Fire: Offline Shooting is one of the best free shooting games available on mobile devices. Offline mode has a challenging single-player campaign for you to enjoy, with over a dozen chapters of story mode. You can also compete against other players in online sniper tournaments or check out the offline Virus Zombies event and rescue survivors from the zombie hordes. There are a ton of weapons to find and upgrade, teammates, to meet, and missions to beat, so don’t miss out on Cover Fire. Play it on iOS, too.
Unblock Me is a deceptively simple game: simply move the blocks to get the target block to the goal. Sounds easy, right? But as you play more levels, you’ll see how challenging the puzzles can be. Choose from 3 modes – Relax, Challenge, or Daily – and pit your mind against over 40,000 different puzzles. Whether online or offline, there’s nothing to worry about; play through the puzzles, and your game will sync up the next time you connect to the internet. The game is available for both Android and iOS and is completely free to play.
Whether you’ve played Mahjong before or it’s your first time experiencing the game, Mahjong Solitaire: Classic for Android and iOS is a great puzzle game. Match tiles to clear them from the board and try to clear each level by getting rid of every tile. You’ll love the game’s clear, beautiful graphics and relaxing background music and sounds. With over 180 levels to play, you can spend hours becoming a mahjong master. Keep reading for more fun offline games.
Hidden object games are a fun way to hone your brain while passing the time, and Hidden Object – Winter Wonderland puts a new twist on the classic. Hundreds of stunning winter scenes hide a plethora of fun and unique objects – you might even find the Abominable Snowman if you look hard enough. And if you need to give your eyes a break, you can enjoy one of the several different minigames that are included. Complete collections, earn prizes, and find all the objects in every scene.
If you enjoy property renovations and home makeovers, you’ll love House Flipper. Become an interior designer and help your clients get the looks of their dreams. With weekly challenges and tons of fashion-themed puzzles, you’ll be able to spend a lot of time customizing the perfect homes for your clients. And don’t forget yourself – your avatar gives you a chance to show off your unique style. Make every client your biggest fan as you remodel everything from mansions to villas to vacation rentals.
Dude Theft Wars is an open-world, physics-based sandbox game for Android and iOS. It offers both online multiplayer mode and offline mode, which offers a bunch of different gaming options. Similar to Grand Theft Auto but with sillier graphics, Dude Theft Wars lets you drive a ton of vehicles, try out a bunch of different weapons, and even check out houses. There are so many things to do, and you’ll never get bored in Dude Theft Wars. Keep reading for more fun offline games.
We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention this classic block puzzle. Playable on both Android and iOS devices, Tetris is the original block-dropping puzzle game. You can play both Traditional and Quick mode offline – Traditional mode goes until you lose, while Quick mode is perfect if you only have a few minutes to kill. And if you decide to play with an online connection, you can work together with friends to complete objectives or go head-to-head with other players in a last-one-standing Tetris Royale. The gameplay is endless, and so is the fun.
Enjoy classic match-3 gameplay with a gorgeous new twist in Jewel Water World. With over 500 levels, you’ll be searching for treasure across undersea cities for hours. You don’t have to worry about having online connectivity, either – the game doesn’t need it. There’s no limit to how many levels you can play, as Jewel Water World doesn’t have lives or hearts to worry about. Simply enjoy the fun of match-3 puzzles while enjoying the gorgeous graphics and music. Also available for iOS.
Magica.io is a fun mobile battle royale game that’s playable on both Android and iOS devices. Fight for survival and to be the last one standing in various locations. Choose your hero, your weapon, and your game mode, and let the magic fly. In offline mode, you’ll play against AI and work hard to level up your hero so that you can beat them all. You can also complete daily quests to earn rewards. Be the hero you’ve always wanted to be when you play Magica.io.
If coloring or painting is something you enjoy, then the Animal Coloring Games Offline game is perfect for you. This color-by-number game has a ton of pictures of animals, with everything from lions to dragons to unicorns and more. You don’t need to be skilled at art to create beautiful pieces, either – this game lays everything out for you! And even if you’re not connected to the internet, you don’t have to worry. Animal Coloring game has a variety of pictures available to you for offline coloring and relaxation.
With over 2000 levels, Block! Triangle Puzzle: Tangram is the perfect game to spend hours on. You’ll work your brain trying to fit all the pieces into the geometric shapes provided. There are no time limits, and the game is totally free; however, you can pay for an ad-free option if you’d like. You can play online or off and show off your skills by getting achievements and joining the leader board. This game is also available for iOS users so that you won’t be left out. If you want, you can even play Block! Triangle Puzzle on your tablet.
Do you enjoy driving games? Do you want to bring criminals to justice? Then American Police Car Driving is sure to be a game you’ll love. This open-world game puts you in the shoes of a city cop, patrolling the streets and bringing criminals to justice. With realistic traffic, a variety of different missions, and the ability to explore the city to your heart’s content, you’ll get sucked into this game in minutes. And the best part is that the high-quality graphics and smooth gameplay don’t rely on a wifi connection, so you can enjoy clearing up the streets no matter where you are.
Zynga is a well-known app developer, the creator of games like Words With Friends and FarmVille. Puzzlescapes is another one of their hits. In Puzzlescapes, you unscramble letters to solve puzzles at your own pace. There’s no timer, and each level is over a calming background. You can play online and offline, and Puzzlescapes takes up very little phone space despite over 10,000 levels. There are rewards for reaching level milestones, and coins and power-ups await you when you log in. Take a few minutes to relax and play Puzzlescapes today! This game is also available for Apple users.
Another entry into the police simulation category, American Fast Police Car Driving, offers over 100 missions to keep you occupied. Take charge in different situations, from ticketing speeders to chasing down bad guys. The game runs completely offline and has realistic traffic and HD graphics. Plus, there are five different police cars for you to try. Explore the open-world environment in American Fast Police Car Driving and master the job of a police officer. Keep reading for more fun offline games.
Do you recognize this famous face? It’s finally here – the zombie apocalypse! In Camp Defense, a free tower defense strategy game, your job is to protect your camp from the hordes. There are more than 1000 levels that you can play both on- and offline. Simply choose your heroes, customize your truck, and get to building. Explore the world to find resources to upgrade your camp and defend against the ever-increasing zombie masses.
If you love Uno, you’ll love Crazy Eights 3D! Just like Uno, your goal is to get rid of all the cards in your hand before anyone else does. You can play offline against AI opponents or join online games and play against competitors worldwide. You can also play adventure levels to win treasures and can even team up with a local friend to beat your opponents. Show off your skills in the tournaments, invite your friends and family to play, and have a great time. And if you have an iPhone, don’t worry – Crazy Eights 3D is available for iOS too.
Everyone knows the classic Snake – now get ready for a new, competitive version. Snake.io lets you challenge your friends to be the biggest worm around. You can also play classic Snake, which means trying to get your snake as big as possible without hitting yourself. The game is completely free, though there is a paid option to remove ads. Whether you choose to challenge yourself or work with others to take down the boss snake, Snake.io offers hours of entertainment. And it’s also on Apple iOS.
If you love racing games that have a casual relationship with physics, you’ll love Hill Climb Racing. Available on both Android and iOS, this fun driving game puts you in the shoes of Newton Bill as you drive through everything from a nuclear power plant to Ragnorak. There are over 29 vehicles and a ton of levels for you to challenge, and you can even build your own custom dream car. Gain bonuses, collect coins, and take Bill to the moon.
If you’ve always wanted to be a ninja, this will be your perfect game. Dash, jump and slice your way through a ton of different levels while enjoying the epic graphics. Ninja Dash Run has eight different scenarios with a variety of different levels and ninja warriors, each with their own unique weapons, skills, and attacks. You can train your warrior at your dojo and get coins and gems to become the strongest ninja in the land. The easy controls and offline mode mean this is the perfect game to kill some time. Keep reading for more fun offline games.
Ah, Solitaire – the classic card game never gets old. You probably played this with an actual deck of cards, or maybe your parents did. With MobilityWare’s Solitaire, you can join over 100 million users in enjoying daily challenges and puzzles. You can also play 1-card Klondike Solitaire as well as the classic draw-3 style. Every day gives you the opportunity to win crowns, earn trophies, and make your way to the top. Play Solitaire anywhere, any time, with Solitaire by MobilityWare.
Steampunk? Robots? Alternate history? World War 2 has it all. This fun, detailed WWII game pairs real events and locations with steampunk themes and strategic tower defense to create an engaging, exciting experience. Organize escapes, fight through Normandy, visit Moscow, and more! With 25 levels and the opportunity to upgrade your towers, this WWII game is sure to be a hit. It’s available with both online and offline play.
Do you love absolutely adorable games? How about arcade-style classics that are easy to play and hard to put down? Happy Hop: Kawaii Jump is a game where you control a Miimo in their endless climb up a platform tower, tapping left or right to get to the next level before the platform you’re on becomes deadly. Get costumes for your character, decorate your home, and even find new friends. There are over 100 characters to collect and over 20 different landscapes to explore. And don’t worry, Apple fans – this adorable platformer is available for you too.
Fruit Diary is a classic match-3 game with hundreds of levels, bright graphics, and engaging gameplay. Go on an adventure with Jenny and her cute orange puppy across your island home, unlocking new environments along the way. You’ll get to explore deserts, snowfields, villages, and more while blasting fruits apart. If you have wifi, you can access the newest events and bonuses, but don’t worry. Even offline access still gives you plenty of levels to play and enjoy. You’ll never be bored as long as you have Fruit Diary levels to play. Keep reading for more fun offline games.
If you love word puzzles, you’ll really love Crossword Jam! This crossword-style word search challenges you to form different words from a selection of letters. As you solve puzzles, you’ll progress through levels that take you around the world. The further you progress, the harder the challenge gets, and there are hundreds of levels and thousands of puzzles to get through. You can play both online and offline, and it’s completely free. Crossword Jam challenges you to work your brain and can improve your vocabulary while being a fun, engaging game.
Castle defense games are always popular, and Archers Kingdom TD is a great one. As an archer, your job is to defend your castle from hordes of enemies that include wizards, skeletons, evil knights, and so much more. Upgrade your tower and summon turrets to protect your empire. No internet connection is required, so you can enjoy the fantasy medieval world any time you want. Use magical arrows, special powers, and towers to keep your kingdom free from monster hordes.
If you like Candy Crush, you’ll love Candy Craze! This match-3 game has over 5000 levels to play, with new levels added every week. You can enjoy live events and competitions every day and compare your skill to others with the in-game leaderboards. You can also play offline if you don’t have access to wifi – your game will sync up the next time you can get online. Candy Craze Match is easy to play but hard to master, so pick it up the next time you have some time to kill. Keep reading for more fun offline games.
When you think of FPS games, you probably picture people hunched over computers or button-mashing controllers. But Commando War Army is a first-person shooter you can play on your phone! Lead your force in different missions through a variety of landscapes with eye-catching graphics and an interesting storyline. You can play both online and offline, and the developers are even working on an in-game PvP mode. Try out different weapons to find your favorite and defeat your enemies in this commando shooting game.
Everyone loves cute animals! In Dog Game – Cute Puppy Collector, you can create your own doggy world and fill it with adorable friends. Pick your favorite dog to be your dedicated partner, then set out food and toys to bring other dogs to you. And while you’re waiting for the dogs to arrive, there are over 200 levels of match-3 gameplay to occupy your time and win rewards. Dress your dogs in cute outfits, capture photos of them in cute moments, and more. Let Dog Game – Cute Puppy Collector help you de-stress and unwind.
Another entry in the match-3 genre, Jewel Blast Dragon, offers several gameplay modes and challenges to enjoy. Complete time-limited challenges to get access to Super Treasures, enjoy free daily gifts, and complete level stages to gain stars, beat bosses, and more. This game is totally free, though you can pay to remove ads if you want, and you can also enjoy offline gameplay. Try all the different combinations of jewels and see what you can do.
Have a hankering to play slot games but can’t afford them? Don’t worry – Get Rich Slots has got you covered. This completely free slot game offers over 40 different slot machines to test out, with two new games added every month. You can enjoy the thrill of winning without worrying about losing your money, and you can play any time, anywhere. You can also join rooms with other people if that’s more your style. Try out all the different slot machines and see which ones are your favorite. Keep reading for more fun offline games.
Epic Conquest is a single-player action RPG made by just two people. Play as one of four different characters with totally unique styles, exploring the beautiful fantasy world you’re in. Fight strategically to learn the enemies’ weaknesses and grow stronger by upgrading your skills and gear. There’s a fantasy romance storyline that won’t disappoint, and there are even a variety of costumes to choose from. Can you get all 27 achievements? Why not start trying the next time you have no internet?
Ramboat is a “marriage between puns and violence,” where you play Mambo (who’s based on Rambo) and lead an elite team through a ton of levels full of enemies. Pilot your airboat through different locales, taking out enemy submarines and waves of soldiers. During challenges, you can collect coins and powerups to upgrade your guns and firepower. Unlock all the unique characters and vehicles, upgrade your guns, and enjoy the frantic run and gun through nine different stages and hundreds of challenges and missions!
Picture this: you’re a former military expert just regaining your senses after being unconscious for a long time. The world around you has changed, and it’s up to you to figure out how to stop the zombie horde. In BattleOps, you can play a variety of different game modes, from offline PvP to story mode to Zombie mode. The excellent graphics and exciting gunplay are sure to keep you occupied as you work to survive. BattleOps has multiple chapters with a ton of levels; play smart, uncover secrets, and learn whom you can trust. Keep reading for more fun offline games.
You might think that zombie survival games are a dime a dozen, but Zombie Hunter aims to prove you wrong. With slick graphics, smooth gameplay, and a wide range of zombie enemies to discover, you’ll need to work hard to build your shelter and survive against zombie raids. Play through different campaign levels to get new weapons and upgrades – you’ll find everything from machine guns to drones as you explore. And make sure to pay attention because the zombies can be anywhere. Download Zombie Hunter and see if you can make it through the apocalypse.
What could be more relaxing than a classic game of dominoes? Play against AI bots or other humans in different game rooms and modes. Choose from All Fives, Block and Draw, or Classic mode and compete to win chips and gold. Try out daily and weekly quests to win more gold and enable more game features, and enjoy your free daily bonus! Whether you choose to play online against other people or offline against challenging AI, you’ll have no problem killing a few minutes – or hours – with Dominoes by SNG.
You might think that bingo is boring, but Absolute Bingo is here to prove you wrong. This free bingo game gives you tons of different ways to play, whether you’re playing against others in bingo rooms or alone against yourself. You can play as fast or as slowly as you’d like – Absolute Bingo puts the game speed in your hands! You also get free bingo coins every four hours, and every game you win offers generous payouts. Play up to eight cards at once. You’ll never worry about being bored on a plane trip or long drive again. And if you’ve got an iOS device, you can play Absolute Bingo too.
This classic block puzzle game challenges you to fill in the shape using only the blocks given. Designed to be played offline, Hexa Puzzle takes up very little space on your phone but offers hours of entertainment. Choose from four different backgrounds and a variety of levels, and even enjoy a racing mini-game. Remember, you can’t turn the pieces, so you have to cleverly figure out how everything fits together. Hexa Puzzle will challenge your brain and demand your attention. You can play it anywhere. Keep reading for more fun offline games.
Do you love trivia? Are you always the person answering the Jeopardy questions or winning at Trivial Pursuit? Then you’ll love Trivia Star. This exciting trivia game has over 1000 levels and over 10,000 trivia questions for you to answer. There are dozens of different categories for you to choose from. If you can’t figure out the answer, don’t worry; Trivia Star gives you free daily bonus coins to get a hint and win the level. Join competitions or play single-player mode and learn exciting new facts every day. And it’s also available in the Apple app store.
Spades is a classic card game that’s easy to learn and hard to master. In this game, you’ll play against high-level AI that’s been trained as part of a Ph.D. thesis. Learn the game rules and play alone or with partners in games with different bet levels. You’ll be able to see your stats and check your progress as you become a Spades’ master. It has easy controls and smooth graphics, so you’ll be able to have a good time playing. And it offers you both the best performance and power modes, so you don’t have to worry about your battery life. Apple owners can also join in on the fun.
If you have a hard time choosing which offline games to play, why not pick all of them? Miniplay is a 100-in-one app that offers a vast variety of games for you to enjoy, from connect-the-dots to puzzles to brain teasers and more. And while you’ll have to be online to download the games initially, they’re free and available to play offline whenever you’d like. However, if you’d like to play in online mode, you can do that as well. Don’t miss out on this fun game collection; download it today so you won’t be bored the next time you have no internet.
AE Bingo is another free bingo game that you can play either alone or with other people. You’ll travel around the world, collecting unique dab items and rewards that let you customize your game experience. With classic and speed modes, you definitely won’t get bored. In classic mode, you buy bingo cards, and the caller will call numbers one at a time. Mark those spots quickly and try to get your bingo first! In speed bingo, the bingo caller calls 12 numbers at once – mark them all down and see how many bingos you get. Keep reading for more fun offline games.
We’ve talked about adorable dogs; now we have adorable cats. Innovative K’s adorable cat game combines cute kitties with challenging puzzle gameplay. Connect cats of the same color without overlapping the lines and fill the whole board to win the level. There’s an easy tutorial level to teach you how to play and thousands more levels that get progressively more difficult. The more stars you earn, the more levels you’ll unlock. And you never have to worry about needing an internet connection; after you download the game, you can play offline, anywhere.
Are you ready for a fun game that challenges your brain? Then Pictoword is perfect for you. Available for Android and iOS users, Pictoword challenges you to figure out a word or phrase from the pictures you’re shown. There are levels of difficulty available so that any player can have fun, and you can play either single-player or enjoy multiplayer levels with friends. There are a ton of different categories, too, like guess the celebrity, brand, movie, TV show, location, and so much more. Play online or offline and train your brain to figure out the words.
Candy Route is a sweet match-3 puzzle game with over 300 levels. Collect a variety of different sweets in either endless mode or arcade mode. The bright, fun graphics and music will help you relax, unwind, and while away, an afternoon. You can challenge yourself to beat your high score or work hard to get enough points within the time limit to win the level. And the best part is that the game is entirely free and playable offline. You can even disable advertising by playing offline, so you can enjoy the levels uninterrupted. Go ahead and try it – everyone needs a few match-3 games in their life.
Do you enjoy building your own kingdom? Or perhaps you like farming? Maybe you enjoy going on quests. Kingdoms & Monsters has all of this in one game. You’ve inherited a run-down castle, and it’s up to you to restore it to its former glory. Meet new and interesting characters, go on quests to gather experience, expand your territory, and win the princess’s heart. You can choose to craft hundreds of different goods, resources, and production buildings that fit your playstyle. This fun combination of strategy and farming is a refreshing new take on the genre. Keep reading for more fun offline games.
With over 1000 different levels, Offline Bubbles is a simple but addicting bubble shooter with plenty of content to keep you occupied. Earn powerups by making seven shots in a row or popping ten or more bubbles at a time. Play through the levels at your own pace – there’s no timer, so you can take a breath and make the best shots possible. The game is completely free and can be played offline no matter where you are. Can you beat all the levels in Offline Bubbles.
You’ve heard of the classic Angry Birds. Now hop into the expanded world of Angry Birds 2! Enjoy daily challenges, arena competitions, and hundreds of levels and limited-time events. New levels and events are added in regular updates, so you’ll never run out of content. There are all-new game modes to try out, and you can even join a clan if you want to play online. However, you can still enjoy fun gameplay even in offline mode. And best of all, the game is totally free to play – you don’t have to pay a cent to enjoy the new and improved Angry Birds experience. And don’t worry, iOS users, we’ve got you covered.
If you like FPS games, you’ll enjoy Sniper 3D. You can play online in multiplayer mode or enjoy the offline play by yourself. Go through the story campaign and explore 21 different cities with a ton of missions, or compete in the arena to see if you’re the world’s best sniper. There are over 150 weapons to collect and build, and you can master your skills in the shooting range challenge. Save hostages, eliminate targets, and become the top sniper assassin in Sniper 3D. Keep reading for more fun offline games.
If you love billiards but don’t love having to wait for other players, then Offline Ball Billiards is the game for you. Available for Android and iOS, this classic billiards game offers both 8-ball and 9-ball game modes. You can play offline against AI bots and even buy items to improve your skills. And if you want to play online, you can choose to join tournaments and play against real people to see just how good you really are. Win games, play for coins and level up, or just play on the practice table to test out new shots. You can’t go wrong with Ball Billiards.