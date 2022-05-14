If Your Wifi Sucks, Here Are 50 Offline Games You Can Find on Google Play

Everyone hates being stuck without the internet, especially in this day and age. It seems like we do everything online, from working to chatting with friends and family to playing offline games and watching our favorite shows and movies. But you don’t have to have an internet connection to have fun. If you have an Android phone and Google Play, you can try out these 50 offline games and see which ones you like best.

50. Kuma Sushi Bar

Who’s ready to make some sushi? If you love cooking games, you will get a kick out of Kuma Sushi Bar. Take on the role of assistant to bear chef Kumaki as he works to maintain his family’s legacy. Choose from well-intentioned, if weird, animal assistants to help you run the restaurant. Decorate the cafe to meet your tastes – or your clients’! Just make sure to keep those orders coming, keep everything repaired, and your sushi cafe will become legendary. Keep reading for more fun offline games.