Tell-Tale Signs You Might be Raising A Genius Kid

All parents think that their kids are something special. Some kids have exceptional intellect and are easily classified as geniuses. Do you think your kid might be a genius? Here are some of the early signs that your child is a genius. Furthermore, we researched and offer some tips on raising a kid genius as well!

40. She Has Advanced Hand-Eye Coordination

If you have a preschooler who can color inside the lines, write her name with a regular pencil (and you can actually tell what she is writing), catch and throw a baseball without it veering wildly off-course, and/or kick a soccer ball towards a specific target, then that kid has got exceptional hand-eye coordination. Kids do not usually have those skills until at least kindergarten. Drawing skills are also a sign of strong hand-eye coordination in children. Kids with this skill are more likely to have stronger social skills as they grow older.