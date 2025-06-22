I switched to a ‘dumb phone’ for 6 months: Here’s what happened to my productivity

Like most people today, I was glued to my smartphone—checking notifications constantly, doomscrolling late at night, and feeling perpetually distracted.

The digital overload began to take its toll on my focus and well-being. I noticed my productivity dropping, my attention span shrinking, and my real-life interactions suffering.

With stories emerging about the benefits of digital detoxes, the idea of switching to a basic “dumb phone” felt both radical and necessary.

I decided to spend six months with a device that could only call and text, hoping to reclaim my time and attention in a world that never stops pinging.