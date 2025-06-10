I needed to lose 30 pounds for my heart health. My dietitian shocked me by saying to eat more food.

It might sound counterintuitive, but many dietitians recommend eating more—especially at breakfast—to jumpstart weight loss and protect your heart. Skipping meals or undereating can slow your metabolism, trigger cravings, and leave you feeling fatigued. Research shows that a balanced, nourishing breakfast can regulate blood sugar, reduce overeating later in the day, and promote sustainable weight loss. This article reveals the science behind this approach and shares practical, evidence-based strategies to help you fuel your body for lasting results.