I Ate Like My Great-Grandmother for 6 Months—The Results Shocked My Doctor

The idea struck me on a chilly autumn evening as I scrolled through old family photos. My great-grandmother, a woman of remarkable vitality, lived well into her nineties—long before the age of processed foods and meal delivery apps.

I wondered: What if I ate the way she did?

Driven by curiosity and a desire to reconnect with my roots, I committed to six months of eating only the foods my great-grandmother would have recognized.

Little did I know, this nostalgic experiment would not only change my plate, but also leave my doctor in disbelief.