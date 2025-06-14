How the Speed of Light Changed Everything We Know About the Universe

Imagine a speed so extraordinary that nothing in the universe can surpass it—299,792 kilometers per second, the speed of light in a vacuum. According to Einstein’s theory of relativity, this speed acts as an unbreakable cosmic speed limit, shaping our understanding of physics and reality itself. Light’s constant speed means information, energy, or matter cannot travel faster, fundamentally influencing how we perceive events in space and time. Recognizing this universal boundary helps scientists comprehend phenomena such as black holes, cosmic expansion, and even the very structure of the universe, setting the stage for revolutionary insights into the cosmos.