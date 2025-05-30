How long should I walk my dog? And how often? Tips to keep your pup healthy.

Regular exercise is essential for your dog’s overall health and happiness. It not only keeps them fit but also significantly impacts their mental well-being. Dogs, like humans, benefit from physical activities that stimulate their bodies and minds. Exercise reduces the risk of obesity, strengthens muscles, and improves cardiovascular health. Additionally, it can alleviate behavioral issues stemming from boredom or anxiety. A well-exercised dog is generally more content and less likely to exhibit destructive behaviors. Understanding your dog’s specific exercise needs is key to a happy and healthy life for your furry friend.