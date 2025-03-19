How Did SpaceX Do That? 35 Milestone Moments That Created a New Space Age

When SpaceX’s Crew Dragon hit the ocean with astronauts Williams and Wilmore on March 18, 2025, it proved just how much NASA now leans on a company that almost vanished. Back in 2008, SpaceX teetered on the edge after three rockets blew up, with Musk burning through his last PayPal dollars and bankruptcy looming. Look at them now: dropping rockets onto floating platforms like it’s no big deal and launching Mars-ready spaceships into the Texas sky. Did SpaceX rescue NASA from irrelevance? These 35 mind-blowing feats show how they’ve pulled off the “impossible” time and again, leaving aerospace experts speechless.