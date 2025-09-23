Galileo vs. the Church: The Scientist Who Defied the Heavens

Galileo Galilei was born on February 15, 1564, in Pisa, Italy, to Vincenzo Galilei, a renowned musician and music theorist, and Giulia Ammannati. The family relocated to Florence in 1574, where Galileo received his early education at the Camaldolese Monastery of Vallombrosa, focusing on literature and music. In 1581, he enrolled at the University of Pisa to study medicine, but his passion for mathematics and physics led him to shift his focus, laying the foundation for his future scientific endeavors. (biography.com)