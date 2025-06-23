From Comfort to Companionship: The Rise of Robotic Pets in Modern Therapy Practices

As technology evolves, so does the way we connect with animals. Robotic pets are emerging as more than just novel gadgets—they’re becoming essential companions in therapy. These lifelike devices are being welcomed into clinical settings, where their soothing presence offers comfort and fosters emotional well-being. Their appeal stems from their ability to bridge the gap between traditional therapy animals and modern healthcare needs. The integration of robotic pets is reshaping the landscape of emotional support, offering new possibilities for those in need of compassionate care.