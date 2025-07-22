Forbidden Colors for Bugs? These Mediterranean Rebels Spot Red Anyway.

For decades, scientists believed that insects were blind to the color red, shaping our understanding of how bugs interact with their environment. Most insect eyes are tuned to ultraviolet, blue, and green, making red flowers seem like “forbidden fruit” in the world of pollinators. Yet, in the sun-drenched Mediterranean, a group of beetles is redefining the rules.

Recent discoveries reveal these beetles can see red—a remarkable trait that challenges long-standing assumptions and sheds new light on the intricate dance between flowers and their pollinators. This breakthrough is rewriting what we know about evolution and insect vision.