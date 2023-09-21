Facts About the Tasmanian Tiger & The News That’s Changing Everything

You might be familiar with the thylacine, or the Tasmanian tiger. This animal went extinct in 1936, in a zoo in Hobart, Tasmania. Since then, numerous people claim they’ve spotted the animal wandering the lands of Tasmania, though much of that is left for speculation. But only recently has a museum revealed a 130-year-old specimen containing bits of RNA. Scientists are looking to jump on this opportunity to try to resurrect the Tasmanian Tiger and bring it back to life in ways that seem impossible. Imagine if scientists tried to do that with every animal species that’s gone extinct. We’d likely have dinosaurs roaming around our planet.

It Wasn’t A Tiger

Let’s start with the most important fact about the Tasmanian Tiger. Contrary to popular belief at the time, the Tasmanian Tiger isn’t a tiger, but a carnivorous marsupial. It had distinctive tiger-like stripes on its tail, hence the name tiger. And despite the marsupial pouch, the animal most closely related to the koala bear and kangaroo, and even the banded anteater. Doesn’t seem so threatening now, does it? (Thought Co).