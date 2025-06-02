Experts Found How Book Banning Is Causing Something Far Worse Than Ignorance

In recent years, the practice of book banning has resurfaced with alarming frequency, igniting debates across the globe. While many view this act as an attempt to curtail access to knowledge, the ramifications stretch far beyond creating ignorance. Book banning erodes the foundation of free thought and expression, negatively impacting both mental and societal health. By stifling diverse perspectives and silencing critical conversations, we risk nurturing environments that breed intolerance and fear. It’s crucial to understand that banning books isn’t merely a moral misstep; it’s a threat to the very essence of a healthy society.