While it might be difficult to rank the top monsters from history, we feel it is certainly possible. However, in order to do this properly, we wanted to make a set of rules. First, we will not be adding any mutant or mutated human beings. This removes the X-Men, Werewolves, Vampires, and Zombies. Yet humanoid beings are fine as long as they weren’t mutated. We also did not want to add fictionalized use of real creatures like Dinosaurs, sorry Jurassic Park.

Scientific animal experiments gone wrong are both okay and not. In the case of someone like George from Rampage, the normal ape version of George would not count but the oversized version would as long as he acts like a monster. Finally, all of these top monsters must be from mythological or fictional stories. This means we can technically use any monster from all mythologies, books, video games, movies, and television. Now that you know the rules, let’s get started!

25. The Griffin

Greek Mythology

The Griffin was considered to be a legitimate creature thousands of years ago. Ancient Greeks used to tell stories about creatures like this all the time. The Griffin was seen as the king of all the other creatures. It had the body, tail, and back legs of a lion with the wings of an eagle. Some even had eagle-like talons on the front paws/feet. Since both lions and eagles were considered the kings of their respective areas (lions of beats, eagles of birds), the Griffin naturally became a king too.

Usually, when mythological stories involved griffins, they were traditionally guarding something important. It might be something like treasure. They might even be guarding a specific area. Historian Pliny the Elder claimed that griffins were said to lay eggs in burrows, which contained gold nuggets. Due to the notable nature of griffins, early Christians adopted the “Griffin Symbol” in the medieval period. They were said to have done so due to the divine connection it held, as griffins were guardians of the divine. Making them possible guardians of Heaven or Heaven-like sectors of Earth.