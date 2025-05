In the quest for happiness, what we eat plays an essential role. Food is more than fuel; it can be a powerful tool to enhance our mood and overall well-being. Certain foods are known to elevate levels of hormones like serotonin, dopamine, and endorphins, which are often referred to as happiness hormones. By incorporating these foods into your diet, you can naturally boost your mood and enjoy a more positive outlook on life. Keep reading to discover the 32 foods that can help you achieve this.