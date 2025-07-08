Don’t Touch These: 15 Poisonous Animals Found in Your Backyards

Your backyard may seem like a peaceful retreat, but danger could be lurking where you least expect it. Across the United States, a surprising variety of poisonous animals make their homes right in our neighborhoods. From vibrant insects to stealthy reptiles, these creatures pose real risks to both children and adults. Awareness is key—knowing what to watch for can help you and your loved ones avoid painful encounters or even medical emergencies. Let’s explore the fascinating, and sometimes frightening, animals you should never touch if you spot them outside your door.