Dolphins Have Secret Names—And They Remember Them for Their Entire Lives

Dolphins have long fascinated humans with their playful behaviors and extraordinary intelligence. They’re not only quick learners but also excel at problem-solving and social interaction. But what truly sets dolphins apart is their use of signature whistles—unique vocalizations that serve as personal identifiers within their pods. Much like how humans have names, each dolphin develops a distinct whistle, recognized by others as a calling card. This discovery has opened a window into the complex world of dolphin communication and social life, revealing a depth of intelligence once thought uniquely human.