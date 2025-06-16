Dogs vs Cats: The Ultimate Battle Decided by 28 Scientific Studies

For centuries, dogs and cats have vied for the title of humanity’s favorite companion. Families, friends, and even scientists have long debated which species truly reigns supreme. But what if the answer could be found through rigorous scientific research? In this article, we dive into 28 peer-reviewed studies that offer insights into every aspect of the debate—from health benefits and intelligence to loyalty and communication. Get ready for an evidence-based showdown as we settle the score once and for all.